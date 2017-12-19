Cass County burn ban lifted

The Cass County burn ban has been lifted.
Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks signed the order Dec. 19 to be effective immediately.
Upon recommendation from the Texas Forest Service and due to the recent rain in all of part of Cass County, the burn ban has been lifted for all unincorporated areas of Cass County.
Residents within city limits within the county must contact their City Hall to determine if a burn ban is still in effect for those areas.
