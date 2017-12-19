Neal McCoy stops by ETX school to recite pledge with students

Wills Point Earnest O. Woods Elementary School had a special surprise this morning.

Neal McCoy stopped by to recite the pledge of allegiance with students.

McCoy has been reciting the pledge publicly on Facebook for 713 days now in a row.

Wills Point ISD posted the video on their Facebook page. The post reads, 'Thank you for stopping by and saying the pledge with our students this morning Neal McCoy!'

The video has received more than 17,000 views.

McCoy recently released a new song in the face of those kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games with the controversial title, 'Take a Knee, My A**.' On Nov. 19, McCoy sat down with KLTV's Jamey Boyum to discuss why he recorded the song. Neal said then that he believed in respecting the flag and the National Anthem and has been doing the pledge live on Facebook for two years, long before anyone was taking a knee.

Donna Rowland, the Director of Communications for Wills Point ISD Education Foundation says the school was honored to share that moment with McCoy.

