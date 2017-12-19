I-20 West shut down near Kilgore after multi-vehicle crash, traffic rerouted

Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 West near the city of Kilgore that has shut down the roadway.

About 1 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a crash on I-20W, just east of the Highway 31 exit. Officials say the westbound lanes are shut down and there is not a way to re-route traffic at this time.

The Texas Department of Transportation released a statement on the crash and traffic flow Tuesday afternoon:

Traffic on I-20 westbound is being rerouted as crews work a crash involving two 18-wheelers

and two passenger vehicles at Mile Marker 590 in Gregg County. Traffic is currently being cleared to allow

lifting equipment to enter the scene to remove the oilfield cargo from one of the trucks off the roadway.

According to TxDOT, I-20 westbound traffic is being diverted from I-20 at FM 2087 to Loop 281 to SH 31

and back to I-20W. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. It could take several more hours

to return the roadway back to normal traffic flow.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. KLTV has a crew on the way to the scene.

