I-20 West shut down near Kilgore after multi-vehicle crash, traffic rerouted

A group of East Texas puppies and dogs are making their way north; not quite to see Santa Claus, but to find a forever home.More >>
A group of East Texas puppies and dogs are making their way north; not quite to see Santa Claus, but to find a forever home.More >>
A Smith County Constable’s peace officer license is now in the process of being suspended.More >>
A Smith County Constable’s peace officer license is now in the process of being suspended.More >>
TYLER, TX -- Alice Bradshaw of Van Zandt County is 106 today. More than a century worth of birthday songs all add up to what Bradshaw considers a life filled with faith and friendships...More >>
TYLER, TX -- Alice Bradshaw of Van Zandt County is 106 today. More than a century worth of birthday songs all add up to what Bradshaw considers a life filled with faith and friendships...More >>
A Longview man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for harassing a public servant.More >>
A Longview man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for harassing a public servant.More >>
Gladewater police say a man suspected of burglarizing a church was caught in the middle of the act.More >>
Gladewater police say a man suspected of burglarizing a church was caught in the middle of the act.More >>