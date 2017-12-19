I-20 West shut down near Kilgore after multi-vehicle crash

Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 West near the city of Kilgore that has shut down the roadway.

About 1 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a crash on I-20W, just east of the Highway 31 exit. Officials say the westbound lanes are shut down and there is not a way to re-route traffic at this time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. KLTV has a crew on the way to the scene.

