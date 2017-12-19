Federal grand jury indicts Franklin County woman on drug traffic - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Federal grand jury indicts Franklin County woman on drug trafficking, gun charges

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Lindsey McKellar (Source: Frankly County Jail) Lindsey McKellar (Source: Frankly County Jail)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

A Scroggins woman faces up to 40 years in prison following a federal grand jury indictment involving drugs and 15 guns.

Lindsey Lea McKellar, 38, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing meth and use, carrying and possession of a firearm during and in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Franklin County Jail records show McKellar was booked into their jail on the federal charges on Friday. The indictment was filed on Dec. 13. She is scheduled for a trial on March 26.

According to the indictment, McKellar distributed at least 50 grams of meth on Oct. 27. She is accused of “intentionally use, carry and possess a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. The indictment lists the following guns McKellar was carrying:

  • Ruger 10/22 .22 caliber rifle
  • Sarasqueta over/under 20 gauge
  • Stoeger 12-gauge pump action S.G.
  • Steven Model 320 20-gauge
  • Ruger .243 bolt rifle
  • Encore Thompson style .22/250 rifle
  • Winchester 63 .22 long rifle
  • Browning .22 long rifle
  • Remington 510 target master .22 long rifle
  • Raven semi-automatic .25 caliber
  • Sig Sauer P226 9mm pistol
  • FN Herstal, 57x28
  • Kel-Tec .380 Pistol
  • Rohm RG10 .22 caliber short revolver

McKellar is scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Texarkana.

