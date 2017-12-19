Identity released of driver killed in Canton wreck

The identity of the driver killed in a fatal wreck in Canton Monday afternoon has been released.

Linda Abbott, 56, of Canton, was killed when the vehicle she was driving was struck by another driver on Highway 243.

According to DPS, the wreck occurred just before noon on Highway 243 in front of Canton High School.

Abbott was traveling westbound on Highway 243 and pulled over to Cherry Creek Road. She was attempting to make a U-turn when her vehicle was struck by another vehicle heading westbound at a high rate of speed.

Bob Wagnon, 89, of Hurst, was driving the vehicle that struck Abbott. He was treated and released on scene.

Abbott was pronounced dead at the scene.

