Van Zandt County deputy pleads guilty for 2016 wreck that killed woman

A Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office employee has pleaded guilty to deadly conduct for a 2016 wreck.

Emily Ann Grubbs entered the plea on Dec. 19 in a Van Zandt County courtroom.

Grubbs pleaded guilty to causing a collision on Feb. 15, 2016, which led to the death of Lena' Pettiet, 33.

The wreck was believed to be caused by excessive speeding. Grubbs failed to use caution while entering an intersection which displayed a red light, according to the investigator's report. She collided with Pettiet's vehicle. Pettiet was airlifted from the scene with traumatic brain injuries which would last over 70 days.

Grubbs will serve a day in the Van Zandt County Jail, pay a $1,000 fee and permanently surrender her Texas Peace Officer's License, according to the district attorney's office. Grubbs will also issue a public apology to the Pettiet family.

The plea agreement was reached after more than a year of prosecuting the case and receiving the support of Lena’s family on the terms of the plea bargain.

Related: Victim's family shocked by low charge against county deputy

Related: Van Zandt County deputy involved in wreck, two injured

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.