Longview man indicted for intoxication manslaughter in July wreck

An East Texas man has been indicted in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in July.

Danny Clayton Lee, 62, of Longview, was indicted Monday for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Monday, and released later that day on $25,000 bond.

On July 20, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 259, about two miles north of Longview. Officials say the vehicles collided head-on at the crest of a hill.

Benjamin Murphy, 34, of Diana was killed in the crash.

