Several East Texans expected to commit to schools during early signing period

For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors can sign national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.

An early signing period has been put into place, and recruits from across the country can ink with their desired college beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.



East Texas is known to produce some of the best players in the nation and numerous East Texans will take advantage of the early signing period and put pen to paper on Wednesday.

It should be noted, nothing is official until the recruit signs his national letter of intent. Here's where some East Texans might be heading:

Tre Allison- John Tyler linebacker- Syracuse

Dekalen Goodson-John Tyler defensive end/linebacker- Houston

Chasen Hines-Marshall offensive lineman-LSU

Kameron King-Marshall offensive lineman-Southern Mississippi

Marje Smith-Marshall WR/TE/DE- Baylor

Chance Amie- Tyler Lee quarterback-Houston

Kris Dike-Van offensive lineman-TCU

DeMarvion Overshown-Arp safety-Texas

Jonathan Shepherd-Kilgore wide receiver-Oklahoma State

Q Borders-San Augustine safety/wide receiver-SFA

DE/OLB Tyree Wilson of West Rusk is currently verbally committed to Texas A&M but is not expected to sign during the early signing period. Running back Keaontay Ingram of Carthage is also currently verbally committed to Texas.

