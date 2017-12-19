Several East Texans commit to schools during early signing perio - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Several East Texans commit to schools during early signing period

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors signed national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.

An early signing period has been put into place, and recruits from across the country can ink with their desired college beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.

East Texas is known to produce some of the best players in the nation and numerous East Texans took advantage of the early signing period and put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Here's where some East Texans are heading:

  • Tre Allison- John Tyler linebacker- Syracuse
  • Dekalen Goodson-John Tyler defensive end/linebacker- Houston
  • Chasen Hines-Marshall offensive lineman-LSU
  • Kameron King-Marshall offensive lineman-Southern Mississippi
  • Marje Smith-Marshall WR/TE/DE- Baylor
  • Chance Amie- Tyler Lee quarterback-Syracuse
  • DeMarvion Overshown-Arp safety-Texas
  • Jonathan Shepherd-Kilgore wide receiver-Oklahoma State
  • Q Borders-San Augustine safety/wide receiver-SFA
  • Jaterious Evans-Center safety-SFA

East Texas has a couple more Division I recruits, including DE/OLB Tyree Wilson of West Rusk and Running Back Keaontay Ingram of Carthage.

Wilson, who is currently verbally committed to Texas A&M will not sign until February and Ingram, who is verbally committed to Texas is currently focused on helping his Bulldogs win a championship.

Van's offensive lineman Kris Dike is expected to sign with TCU later today.

