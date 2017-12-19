Several East Texans commit to schools during early signing period

For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors signed national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.

An early signing period has been put into place, and recruits from across the country can ink with their desired college beginning Dec. 20 through Dec. 22.



East Texas is known to produce some of the best players in the nation and numerous East Texans took advantage of the early signing period and put pen to paper on Wednesday.

Here's where some East Texans are heading:

Tre Allison- John Tyler linebacker- Syracuse

Dekalen Goodson-John Tyler defensive end/linebacker- Houston

Chasen Hines-Marshall offensive lineman-LSU

Kameron King-Marshall offensive lineman-Southern Mississippi

Marje Smith-Marshall WR/TE/DE- Baylor

Chance Amie- Tyler Lee quarterback-Syracuse

DeMarvion Overshown-Arp safety-Texas

Jonathan Shepherd-Kilgore wide receiver-Oklahoma State

Q Borders-San Augustine safety/wide receiver-SFA

Jaterious Evans-Center safety-SFA

East Texas has a couple more Division I recruits, including DE/OLB Tyree Wilson of West Rusk and Running Back Keaontay Ingram of Carthage.

Wilson, who is currently verbally committed to Texas A&M will not sign until February and Ingram, who is verbally committed to Texas is currently focused on helping his Bulldogs win a championship.

Van's offensive lineman Kris Dike is expected to sign with TCU later today.

When I first started I wanted to quit so many times, You wouldn’t understand the route I had to take to get here. Went from the ground to my prime, now I’m on the rise. Official a Tiger??#OGW???#GeaxusTiger?? #HoldThatTiger pic.twitter.com/jIWVrbeBEx — Thereal_Damienlewis (@Damienlewis72) December 20, 2017

