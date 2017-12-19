Longview man indicted for murder - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview man indicted for murder

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview man has been indicted for murder.

Cody Dewayne Fortman, 21, was arrested in October for the murder of Treveion Johnson, 22, of Longview.

Johnson was found about 1:34 a.m. on Oct. 15 inside a home in the 1200  block of Annette Drive in Longview. Police say Johnson had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. 

Due to the cooperation of witnesses, they were able to identify Fortman has the suspected shooter. Fortman was arrested the following day.

