Longview man indicted for murder

A Longview man has been indicted for murder.

Cody Dewayne Fortman, 21, was arrested in October for the murder of Treveion Johnson, 22, of Longview.

Johnson was found about 1:34 a.m. on Oct. 15 inside a home in the 1200 block of Annette Drive in Longview. Police say Johnson had been shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Due to the cooperation of witnesses, they were able to identify Fortman has the suspected shooter. Fortman was arrested the following day.

