Longview man indicted for murder

The identity of the driver killed in a fatal wreck in Canton Monday afternoon has been released.More >>
The identity of the driver killed in a fatal wreck in Canton Monday afternoon has been released.More >>
For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors can sign national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.More >>
For the first time in the modern era of college football, high school seniors can sign national letters of intent before National Signing Day, which traditionally takes place on the first Wednesday in February.More >>
A Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office employee has pleaded guilty to deadly conduct for a 2016 wreck.More >>
A Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office employee has pleaded guilty to deadly conduct for a 2016 wreck.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in July.More >>
An East Texas man has been indicted in connection with a fatal wreck that happened in July.More >>
A Longview man has been indicted for murder.More >>
A Longview man has been indicted for murder.More >>