Kaufman ISD cancels classes due to water line break

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

Administrators at Kaufman Independent School District have canceled classes Tuesday due to a water line break overnight.

Several schools in the district are without water, according to a post on the KISD Facebook page. The cause of the breakage was not immediately known.

Classes and exams will resume on Wednesday with its regular schedule.

