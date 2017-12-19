Tuesday's weather: Warm front moves in. Highs in the upper 60's, lower 70's

Yet another Dense Fog Advisory is in effect over East Texas with visibilities well below a mile so please be safe on those roadways today.

The fog should lift a little earlier than yesterday so if you don't have to be out on the road this morning, it would certainly be beneficial to wait.

A first alert weather day has been issued for today. This is due to the warm front we talked about yesterday as it has started moving its way up north through East Texas, and it is bringing a lot of rain with it.

Current models are suggesting rainfall totals to be upwards of 2-3 inches and even slightly more in some places. Currently, we are not expecting any real severe weather today but we are not ruling out the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm.

Temps today are starting off mild in the upper 50's and lower 60's. We will continue to warm up today as the southerly winds feed in moisture and warmth from the Gulf of Mexico.

Highs in some places could reach into the upper 60's and lower 70s, we should mostly see mid to upper 60's throughout most of the area. Rain chances will last through late tonight into early tomorrow morning, with overnight lows in the mid 50's.

Once this upper-level low has moved out of the area, the sky will clear out behind it giving us partly cloudy skies and temps near 70 degrees for tomorrow.

Keep the umbrellas at the ready for today and stay safe on the road!

Copyright KLTV 2017. All rights reserved.