Carthage excited for the chance to win back to back titles

For the sixth time in 10 years, Carthage is set to play for a state championship. And here's the crazier stat. So far, the Bulldogs are a perfect five for five

in title games having won it all from 2008 to 2010, then in 2013, and 2016.

The head coach behind all the success is Scott Surratt.

Get this, since taking over in 2007, Surratt has guided the program to the playoffs every year and only has five postseason losses. That means with a win on

on Friday over Kennedale in the Class 4A Division I title game, the head man will have more rings than playoff losses.

Of course, some great players over the years have helped the Bulldogs become a powerhouse. And 2017 is no different. From Texas commit and running

back Keaontay Ingram to two-way starter Mekhi Colbert, Carthage is loaded.

But being talented is one thing, its another to cash in. The defending champions are returning to AT&T Stadium and have a chance to repeat.



