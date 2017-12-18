Fire destroys 2 homes in Flint neighborhood Monday night

Firefighters responded to a fire in Flint on Monday night.



According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie Wasson, the fire is located on Spruce Hill Road in Flint.

Chad Hogue with the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office says that two residences burned nearly to the ground. As of 11 p.m., the fires were contained, Hogue said. He added that the fires will be investigated as soon as the structures cool off enough to safely approach. Hogue also said that they don't know whether anyone was inside either of the structures as of 11 p.m.

Noonday Fire Department responded to assist Flint-Gresham VFD. Also assisting are Bullard VFD, Whitehouse VFD, and Smith County ESD.

