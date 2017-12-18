Tracking your shopping weather

If you're wanting your Christmas cold, you may get your wish. Meteorologist Katie Vossler joins us tonight at 10 with your new forecast. She already has her eye on the temperatures you can expect from the weather where you live on Christmas.
We'll have a new report on the train car collision that our sister station KSLA is covering for you right now.
And, Khyati Patel will have a new report on the December tradition that an East Texas man has kept alive for children he wants to make sure no one forgets.
A Longview man has been indicted for murder.More >>
Administrators at Kaufman Independent School District have canceled classes Tuesday due to a water line break overnight.More >>
The fire marshal says that two residences burned nearly to the ground.More >>
For the sixth time in 10 years, Carthage is set to play for a state championship. And here's the crazier stat. So far, the Bulldogs are a perfect five for five in title games having won it all from 2008 to 2010, then in 2013, and 2016.More >>
A Rusk County man has been charged with sexual assault of a child.More >>
