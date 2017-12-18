Hopkins County teen charged with murder

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Hopkins County.

Gavin Gilbert of Sulphur Springs is charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the death of 18-year-old Tyrese Pryor.

According to Hopkins County Sheriff Lewis Tatum, Pryor and four others met with Gilbert on a county road near the South Liberty community Sunday evening.

“Some type of altercation ensued, shots were fired to the back of the truck; two shots hit Mr. Pryor,” said Sheriff Tatum.

Pryor was driven to the Hopkins County fire station by those who accompanied him. That’s when authorities were notified of the incident at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Pryor was taken to the hospital where he died at 7:43 pm.

Sheriff Tatum says after questioning, a SWAT team was sent to Gilbert’s home.

Pryor was a football player at Sulphur Springs High School.

Sulphur Springs ISD released a statement saying:

“We were very saddened to hear that one of our students had passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and others involved and affected by the incident. Extra counselors and support are on our campuses caring for the needs of our students and staff.”

It’s not clear how Gilbert and Pryor knew each other. Sheriff Tatum says the incident is still under investigation.

Gilbert is being held on a $2 million bond for the murder, and $500,000 each aggravated assault charge.

