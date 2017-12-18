Follow the journey of a man with an incurable disease - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Follow the journey of a man with an incurable disease

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect

A man with and incurable disease will walk 2,500 miles cross country, follow his journey here: https://www.uncorkedadventures.org/

Powered by Frankly