Salvation Army remains hopeful after red kettle theft

Someone snatched a Salvation Army red kettle, stand and all right in front of the bell ringer outside the Tyler Walmart Supercenter located off of Hwy 64

A surveillance video released by Tyler Police Department, shows the suspect exiting Walmart quickly grabbing the kettle and running away. Salvation Army Captain Robert Parker said they would have never imagined someone taking the entire stand.

"We have them padlocked and it's hard to count on or to think somebody would actually grab the entire kettle and stand and everything," he said.

A police report lists the kettle as a one-hundred dollar value. But, Parker said there's no way to know how much money was inside.

"I don't think we'll ever really be able to know how much money was in there," he said. "On a Saturday, where we have a volunteer at a Walmart it's going to be one of our better days especially when you're talking about this close to Christmas that's usually when our totals get higher and people are in the Christmas giving spirit."

The organization said they will continue to implement safety measures to ensure a safe environment for their volunteers.

"We'll continue to be out there and keep ringing and we won't let one person's selfish actions deter us from reaching our goals," he said.

