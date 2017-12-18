Duplex, 3 vehicles burn in Longview

LFD says the fire started in the carport. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

An early morning fire ripped through an East Texas duplex.

It happened in the 300 block of Reel Road in north Longview early Saturday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire was called in about 2 am. There were six people in unit B, and one person in unit A, fortunately, they were all able to get out in time, and there were no injuries.

There were three vehicles damaged in the fire, and although the fire department believes it started beneath the carport the cause is still under investigation.

