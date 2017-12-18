Goodwill CEO selected for national fellowship

From the Goodwill Industries office

Tyler, Texas – December 18, 2017 – Kimberly B. Lewis, President & CEO of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc., has been selected as a 2018 Diana Davis Spencer Global Good Fellow. The Global Good Fund, founded in 2012, offers in-depth training and mentoring to a select few social impact entrepreneurs from around the world every year. A few years ago, the Global Good Fund partnered with the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation to create a specialized fellowship program focused on identifying entrepreneurs who were addressing the challenge of increasingly unemployable workers over the age of 50.

According to an Urban Institute study published last year, American workers in their fifties are about 20% less likely than workers ages 25-34 to become re-employed. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of unemployed workers age 55 and older say they have been actively searching for a job for more than one year compared to just one-third of younger workers, according to a recent survey by the Heldrich Center for Workforce Development at Rutgers University. Increasingly left out of employment opportunities, their skills, experiences and wisdom have also been lost in the process, to the detriment of the US economy.



Such findings challenged The Global Good Fund to address the issue of supporting professionals who help those over age 50 to find sustainable and gainful employment. The result was this partnership, which supports entrepreneurs in growing their enterprises through leadership development, executive mentoring and the provision of USD $20,000 intargeted capital, which in turn will enhance their expansion, reach and scale.

Ms. Lewis will promote and build capacity around a new program being launched Jan. 1, 2018 in Tyler, TX, entitled Good Tech Academy at Goodwill Industries of East Texas. Students are being recruited for this free course. Students will be trained and prepared to take and pass the CompTIA A+ Certification course. Successful completers will be placed on a job in the community or they may land a position with Goodwill’s newest social enterprise - Good Tech Services, a managed IT help line service for small businesses. For requirements and details about the CompTIA A+ Certification course contact Ty Gentry or Kari Lindley at 903-593-8438.