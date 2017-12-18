Grandmother takes in grandchildren after daughter's counterfeiting arrest

Ms. Johnson says she doesn't want her grandchildren to suffer. (Source: KLTV News)

Four arrested out of this house in Kilgore. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

An East Texas grandmother says she is not going to let her daughter's mistakes cause her grandchildren to be taken away.

Kilgore Police arrested four people Monday morning for counterfeiting. The arrests took place in the 600 block of East South Street in Kilgore.

The mother of one of the women arrested spoke with us as she was picking up her grandchildren.

Lashawne Johnson said she wasn’t going to let authorities take her grandchildren after her daughter's arrest.

“She disappointed me and her kids and her family,” Johnson said.

She says her daughter, Latrina Jackson, fell in with the wrong crowd and was letting several of those people live at Jackson’s house.

“A girl who was living with my daughter was using her printer to make counterfeit money,” Johnson stated.

Johnson says six adults and seven kids were living at the house, and she didn’t stop by as often during the last few months.

“I never seen it. I didn’t know. I never been in there to see what was going on, because I don’t come over here because I don’t feel they’re good people,” Johnson said.

She says her daughter has been in trouble before.

“She’s got assaults on her and stuff like that. She was getting ready to go to jail for thirty days for an assault,” Johnson said.

But before that happened, Jackson was arrested for counterfeiting, and Johnson decided she would take the kids in.

“Christmas is coming. The kids need to have a good time, not a bad time and thinking 'my momma’s in jail, Granny.' I don’t want that for them. They haven’t been in school in awhile either, so it was really time to take them away,” Johnson stated.

Johnson feels the arrest may act as an intervention.

“It’s a good thing for the kids, it’s a good thing for her. She can get herself together and get her mind straight. God intervened in this one,” Johnson added.

Kilgore police used their Special Tactics And Response team, or STAR, to help execute the search warrant. The case has been under investigation about two weeks.

