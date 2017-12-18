Man with incurable disease walking 2,500 miles cross country for awareness

930 miles down and only 1,600 more to go to reach the final destination for a cause worth walking for.

Bill Bucklew has had Parkinson’s disease for more than 13 years now. It’s a disorder that greatly affects the nervous system, making it very painful and almost impossible to move.



"I go through periods where I’m really just feeling great, and other periods where I can barely put one foot in front of the other," Bucklew says.



Bucklew walks for Uncorked Adventures, a nonprofit dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.



"My goal is to find at least one person a day who has a connection with this disease, and making a connection with them," Bill Bucklew says.



With each step he takes and connection he makes, he hopes to collect a donation and raise awareness.



"Initially when I tell people 'my mom has Parkinson’s', you get people saying ‘oh I’m sorry’, and you know it sucks, but every disease sucks," walker Abbe Temkin says.

Bucklew is so dedicated, he's rented an RV to live in for the remainder of the trip, where he will only stop for food and sleep.

The 60-day journey started in Georgia and will end in California … hopefully.



Bucklew says the injuries to his feet and multiple dog attacks might start to slow them down.



“I've been attacked 15 times," Bucklew says.



But Bucklew says nothing will stop him from walking for those millions of people who have been diagnosed with this incurable disease.

If you would like to track his journey, go to www.uncorkedadventures.org.



