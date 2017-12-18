Church burglarized twice, Gladewater police searching for suspects

Gladewater Police Department is searching for suspects after a church was burglarized twice within a week.

About 10:11 a.m. on Dec. 10, officers were called to the First United Methodist Church in the 200 block of West Quitman Avenue after a report of a burglary. Police later discovered that a Mac computer, flat screen television and DVD player were all missing from the property.

Two days later, police were again called to the property at about 11:36 p.m. Police say the second time, officers learned that an $800 Yamaha keyboard had been stolen.

To provide information on the case, contact Detective James Gillen at 903-845-2166 at the Gladewater Police Department or contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

