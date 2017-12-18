11-year-old claims sexual assault, feared for life; Athens man arrested

Athens police have arrested an Athens man accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl two years ago.

Jordan Christopher Dingler, 21, is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating the case on Dec. 11, after the child made an outcry to her school counselor, saying Dingler sexually assaulted her in 2015. The girl told police that she would not scream out when he did it because she was afraid he would kill her.

Police obtained a warrant for Dingler’s arrest of Dec. 14 and he was arrested the next day. He posted a $50,000 bail on Saturday.

