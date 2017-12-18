Hopkins County deputies: Couple caught with thousands in cash to buy ‘Sky Walker’ weed

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a married couple who reportedly admitted to traveling with bundles of thousands of dollars in order to buy high-grade marijuana in California.

Karen Reyes, 23, and Enrique Degante, 25, are each charged with money laundering.

According to an arrest affidavit released to KLTV on Monday, the incident was reported on Dec. 13. A deputy reported stopping a Chevy pickup with Illinois license plates for following another vehicle too closely.

According to the affidavit, Degante was driving the pickup and said he was driving from Illinois to Texas to visit family for the holidays. The deputy said Degante also admitted to having a small container of marijuana with him. The deputy reported getting the marijuana Degante said he used for personal use but also found two baggies containing money separated and bundled with different types of tape.

Degante said the money varied in amounts ranging from $8,000 to $15,000, according to the affidavit. The deputy also saw a roll of vacuum-seal bags, a large roll of shrinkwrap and two kinds of rope used to bundle the money, according to the affidavit.

One of the baggies with the money had the word “Sky Walker” written on it. The affidavit states the deputy later determined “Sky Walker” is a specific strain of marijuana.

The deputy then spoke with Reyes, who is Degante’s wife, and she said she helped Degante bundle the money at their house in Illinois and that they were going to California to buy at least one pound of high-grade marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Reyes said she was going to use the vacuum-seal bags to repackage the marijuana before returning home, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the money totaled $14,000.

Degante and Reyes were booked into the Hopkins County Jail on Dec. 13 and they posted a $20,000 bond the following day.

