Rusk County man charged with sexual assault of child

A Rusk County man has been charged with sexual assault of a child.

Hunter Randal Riley, 20, of Henderson, is accused of sexually assaulting a female younger than 17 years of age.

According to the arrest warrant, on or around Nov. 4, Riley had sexual intercourse with the minor. The victim made an outcry during a forensic interview stating that she had sexual intercourse with Riley on two separate occasions.

A recorded phone call was also made by the victim to Riley where he advised he was not the only one to have sex with her. Screenshots of Snapchat conversations between the victim and Riley, where they are conversing about sexual intercourse with each other, were also recovered.

Riley was released on a $10,000 bond today.

