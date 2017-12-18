First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

A slow-moving warm front will lift from the coast into East Texas during the day tomorrow, bringing with it very rich moisture. A few showers are possible tonight into Tuesday morning along the warm front, especially in Deep East Texas. Rain will continue to develop to the south and spread northward during the day with heavy rain likely by midday and early afternoon. As the front stalls over us, the heavy rain will continue into the early evening. Widespread rainfall is expected and though it is much-needed, it could cause some flooding concerns in areas that receive the most rain. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible. Not much severe weather is expected but a few storms could have some gusty winds along with the heavy rain and lightning. Rain should be gone completely by early Wednesday morning with some clearing by Wednesday afternoon.

Timing (Arrival):

2am-7am: Lufkin/Nacogdoches

10am-1pm: Tyler/Longview

