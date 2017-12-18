Woman gets deferred adjudication in robbery at Tyler Walmart

A Shreveport woman has pleaded guilty to her part in a February robbery of a Tyler Walmart.

Justice Lashay Poole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in Judge Jack Skeen’s courtroom Monday afternoon, according to court records. She accepted a seven-year deferred adjudication sentence.

Poole was arrested in February, along with Breonna Poole and a juvenile.

Tyler police say several people went into the store on Broadway Avenue and showed a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of cash. When they left, a pedestrian was hit by their vehicle and was injured.

Police arrested the trio after finding the vehicle a short while later.

Several days later, police arrested LeTroy Merritt, 33, of Bossier City, and Zaira Patterson, 21, of Bossier City. Tyler police said Merritt was an assistant manager of the store and believe he played a role in planning and assisting with the robbery.

Patterson allegedly assisted the gunman in the office by gathering the money and police also believe Patterson was the driver who struck the pedestrian with the vehicle.

Patterson pleaded guilty in July and accepted a 10-year prison sentence. Merritt pleaded guilty in September and received a 25-year prison sentence.

Breonna Poole pleaded guilty in October and accepted a deferred adjudication sentence of 10 years.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.