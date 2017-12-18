This cake is so decadent and moist, and the flavor is out of this world! If you prefer, it can be made without bananas.
Caramel-banana nut cake by Mama Steph
Ingredients
1 cake, baked in 9x13 baking dish and cooled (Choose yellow cake, spice cake or even chocolate, if you like)
1 jar caramel sauce
2 bananas
1 cup pecans
Whipped cream for topping
Method:
1. Bake cake from scratch or use mix and follow package directions. Allow to cool.
2. Poke holes in top of cake using a skewer or toothpicks, and then pour warmed caramel sauce over the cake, distributing evenly.
3. Slice bananas and cover top of cake with them.
4. Sprinkle chopped pecans over the bananas, and then cover the whole cake with whipped cream. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
5. Before serving, sprinkle more pecans over the whipped cream, and drizzle with more caramel sauce. Enjoy!
