3 indicted in Smith County shooting case

Three suspects in a Smith County shooting have now been indicted.

Tarrance Reggie, 19, Joel Camacho, 23, and Carlos Ochoa 17, were all indicted earlier this month in the 114th Judicial District Court of Smith County. All are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 17, Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting near Eagle Creek Mobile Home Park, off Highway 271 North.

When deputies arrived, SCSO says they found a victim in a wooded area. The person had a gunshot wound that appeared to be life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

The following day, detectives identified three suspects - later identified as Reggie, Camacho and Ochoa - and warrants were issued for each of them. They were later arrested.

All three remain in the Smith County Jail.

