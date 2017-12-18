Texas Bank and Trust releases statement to online customers on copycat website

Texas Bank and Trust has discovered a false website that has been designated to mimic the bank's official site.

The bank issued the warning on their Facebook page as well as on their website.

The statement reads as followed:

Texas Bank and Trust has discovered a false website that has been designated and is active to mimic our official site. We are working with federal law enforcement for the immediate removal of this site. To ensure the ongoing security of your personal information, please make certain at all times that you have logged onto Texas Bank and Trust's only official website located at www.texasbankandtrust.com (TBTonline.) Any other versions of a banking site in our name would be false and illegal.

Please be advised that our Texas Bank and Trust website HAS NOT BEEN compromised, and we will never contact you to request personal account information. Should you receive any emails directing you to any other side other than TBTonline, please report it immediately to the Internet Crimes Complaint Center at IC3.gov. If you believe your computer has been compromised as a result of an email with links directing you to a false website, please contact an IT specialist at your first opportunity.

At Texas Bank and Trust, the security of your financial information is our highest priority. If you believe you have inadvertently provided personal information to a website other than www.texasbankandtrust.com, please contact our T3 TechSupport team at 903-237-1881.

