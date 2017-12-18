DPS responding to fatal crash in Canton - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS responding to fatal crash in Canton

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
CANTON, TX (KLTV) -

At least one person is dead following a wreck in front of Canton High School.

About 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers were responding to a fatal crash on Highway 243 in front of the school.

Details about the crash were not immediately available. KLTV has reached out to officials for more information.

