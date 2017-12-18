Woman killed in Wood County crash identified by DPS

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Wood County late Monday morning.

It happened at 11:20 a.m. on SH-154 at FM 515, near Yantis.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety tells us, 55-year-old Regina Mitchell of Gilmer was driving a Toyota 4-Runner SUV North on 154.

They say she failed to yield the right of way at the intersection, and hit a vehicle heading westbound on 515. That vehicle, a 1996 Nissan Maxima, was driven by 72-year-old Barbara Fish of Yantis.

Fish was killed in the crash.

Mitchell was taken to a local hospital and is listed as stable.

No word on whether charges will be filed.

DPS is investigating.

