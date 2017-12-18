TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police responding to crash near John Tyler High School

Tyler police are responding to a report of a three-vehicle wreck near John Tyler High School.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the intersection of Loop 323 and Lion Drive in response to the crash, according to the police department. Initial reports show two trucks and an 18-wheeler were involved. It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

Traffic may be disrupted in the area and drivers should seek alternate routes.

