Tyler PD releases video of Salvation Army kettle stolen from loc - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler PD releases video of Salvation Army kettle stolen from local Walmart

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Source: Tyler police Source: Tyler police
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police have released footage after a Salvation Army red kettle was stolen outside of Walmart.

Previous story: 

Salvation Army kettle stolen from local Walmart

Powered by Frankly