Seven Points officer injured in wreck, now recovering - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Seven Points officer injured in wreck, now recovering

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) -

A Seven Points officer was injured in a wreck on Sunday while on duty.

Officer Beckham was injured after being involved in a wreck on FM 85. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Beckham received a bruised hip and a bruised kidney but is ok and is doing well. He has been released from the hospital. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly