Seven Points officer injured in wreck, now recovering

A Longview man has been indicted for murder.More >>
A Longview man has been indicted for murder.More >>
Administrators at Kaufman Independent School District have canceled classes Tuesday due to a water line break overnight.More >>
Administrators at Kaufman Independent School District have canceled classes Tuesday due to a water line break overnight.More >>
The fire marshal says that two residences burned nearly to the ground.More >>
The fire marshal says that two residences burned nearly to the ground.More >>
For the sixth time in 10 years, Carthage is set to play for a state championship. And here's the crazier stat. So far, the Bulldogs are a perfect five for five in title games having won it all from 2008 to 2010, then in 2013, and 2016.More >>
For the sixth time in 10 years, Carthage is set to play for a state championship. And here's the crazier stat. So far, the Bulldogs are a perfect five for five in title games having won it all from 2008 to 2010, then in 2013, and 2016.More >>
A Rusk County man has been charged with sexual assault of a child.More >>
A Rusk County man has been charged with sexual assault of a child.More >>