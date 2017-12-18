Sulphur Springs ISD releases statement on student murdered in Hopkins County

A 17-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Hopkins County.

Gavin Gilbert, of Sulphur Springs, is charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the death of Tyrese Pryor, 18, of Sulphur Springs.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Department tell KLTV, Pryor met with Gilbert on a County Road in Hopkins County around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. An altercation occurred and four shots were fired into Pryor's truck. Pryor had four other people inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Pryor was struck by a bullet.

Pryor was driven to a fire station by those who accompanied him. He was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. by Judge B.J. Teer. His body was taken to forensics in Dallas for an autopsy.

After interviewing the passengers of the truck, Gilbert was identified and arrested around 2 a.m. Monday morning. He is being held on a $4 million dollar bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

Pryor was a football player at Sulphur Springs High School.

Sulphur Springs ISD assistant superintendent Rusty Harden, released a statement Monday afternoon in regards to Pryor's murder:

Sulphur Springs ISD was made aware of an incident that occurred in our community last night. We were very saddened to hear that one of our students had passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and others involved and affected by the incident. Extra counselors and support are on our campuses caring for the needs of our students and staff.

Officials with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office say they are early in their investigation.

