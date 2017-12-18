Burn ban lifted in city of Troup, Marion County

The burn ban in the city of Troup has been lifted.

The burn ban was put into place on November 28 due to lack of rainfall and dry conditions.

According to the city's Facebook page, the burn ban has been lifted and residents are permitted to burn, providing it complies with the City of Troup ordinances and State of Texas regulations. Any burning that does not meet state and local rules is subject to a fine.

Marion County also announced Monday morning that they have also lifted their burn ban. Residents are again permitted to burn.

