US 79N near Neches now clear after chicken truck wreck

Update from DPS:

US 79N near Neches between Palestine and Jacksonville has been cleared of the wreck scene and is open to normal traffic flow.

DPS:

US 79N remains at one lane at the intersection of FM 2574 (Neches Cut-off Road between Palestine and Jacksonville) following a chicken truck wreck that occurred around 1 a.m. During the crash, the truck’s cargo, live chickens, were scattered about the roadway. The cargo from the wrecked truck is being loaded onto other trucks while a HazMat team works to clear the scene. The work is being hampered by foggy weather conditions. Motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays. Slow down and use caution if you must travel US 79N at this location. According to TxDOT, cleanup efforts to return the roadway to normal traffic flow could take several more hours. Flaggers and other traffic control devices are in place to help move motorists through the area. Road conditions and traffic updates are available on www.DriveTexas.org. Check us out on Facebook.com/txdot or Twitter/TxDOTTyler.. For more information contact Kathi.White@txdot.gov or call (903) 510-9267.