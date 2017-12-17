Shelter cares for pregnant homeless people

One East Texas shelter has seen a unique need for one area of the homeless- expecting mothers. Longview's 'House of Hope' women’s shelter is trying to meet an unusual challenge.

For over a decade the shelter has been a haven for homeless or abused women to take sanctuary, and beloved during the holiday season."When we come here we go to another place that is kind of home, go to another place of family, and it makes a really big difference in the lives of the ladies that are homeless and have no family at this time," says House of Hope director Helen Johnson.

But Johnson says they've been dealing with a disturbing trend. "We have never seen anything quite like this in the 12 years that we've been here. In the last year, we have seen more ladies coming in homeless and pregnant with absolutely nowhere to go to have their baby.

8 -or- 9 pregnant women since last November," she says.In the latest incident, a pregnant homeless woman, who suffers mental illness has come into their care.

"The mental illness comes into play. She's in her 38 weeks. She’s schizophrenic," Johnson says.

But the obligation for care is enormous for a shelter that depends on donations."They don't have doctors, they don't have prenatal care, they don't know where to go or how to take care of themselves.

When the baby is born we have formula and diapers and things like that to purchase," says Johnson.

"If the House of Hope wasn't here we'd have so many women walking in the streets sleeping in the woods. We'd have pregnant women giving birth in the woods," says shelter worker Laura Benson.Johnson wants to see the law changed so that shelters can legally care for and be responsible for mentally ill homeless women.

"We would not leave a little puppy or a dog out on the street like that, yet the law says that we can not bring them in. If we didn't take these mentally challenged women off the streets they wouldn't have anywhere else to go," Johnson says.Johnson says the decision to take them in is easy.

"What rights does that baby have that has no prenatal care. someone has to be a voice for that baby," she says.Johnson says she was informed by authorities that she could face arrest for taking in women who should be treated for mental health issues.She says it's a risk she's willing to take.

