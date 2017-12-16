Hundreds gather in memoriam of Judge Bascom Bentley

On Saturday morning, hundreds gathered at First Christian Church to celebrate the life of Judge Bascom Bentley III.

"Today is all about honoring his legacy,” says Michael Davis, the current 369th District Court Judge. “I can guarantee you now, 50 to 75 years from now they will still be talking about Judge Bentley."

On December 11, Bentley passed away two days after suffering a heart attack. Before retiring, he served for nearly three decades as the first 369th District Court Judge.

"He took that part of his life extremely serious,” says Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor. “Us in law enforcement love to have cases in front of Bascom Bentley because we knew that he was going to be stern but fair."

Judge Michael Davis who replaced Bentley when he resigned, says he was more than just a great mentor.

"He was just able to touch so many different lives on such a scale,” says Davis. “He had such a charisma you just knew you had a good friend as you got to know him."

As it got closer to the morning's ceremony, friends, family and dignitaries including U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, made their way into the sanctuary.

The ceremony was filled with kind words, memorable stories and occasional laughter.

"He was known for his sense of humor and cutting up for practical jokes, prank calling, all kinds of different things,” says Davis.

One speaker said Palestine has never had a better friend than Bascom Bentley.

"He's just going to be missed,” says Taylor. “The friendship that I had with him, the funny things that we did through the years, I'll take those memories to my grave."

In 1985 Bentley was named Citizen of the Year by the Palestine Chamber of Commerce. Aside from his time as a judge, he helped manage several local charities and advocated for the less fortunate.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.