SFA Lumberjacks pick up historic win over LSU

Before Saturday the SFA Lumberjacks basketball team had never beaten a team out of the Southeastern Athletic Conference. That all changed when the clock hit zero Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Lumberjacks were able to shine on a nationally televised game as they knocked off LSU 83-82. The win put the team to 10-1 on the season.

Guard, Ivan Canete led the team in scoring with 20 points. The Lumberjacks were also able to beat the Tigers at the rebounding battle with 32 rebounds to LSU's 30. SFA also shot better from behind the arc, pulling in a 48% on three pointers compared to LSU's 40%.

The game was back and forth all game with the the two teams trading the lead very regularly. At the half, SFA had a 48-47 lead.

LSU took a 7-0 run out of the break to extend their lead. at the 14:56 mark, Aaron Augustin stopped the run with a layup that put the Jacks down 54-50. The jacks would then claw their way back into the game and tie it at 63 with 10:31 to play.

With just 31 seconds left, Canete would make a three pointer to give SFA a 81-79 lead. The Tigers would answer back with their own three pointer to regain an 82-81 lead. Canete would come up big again and get a lay up with 4 seconds left. LSu had one last shot with Aaron Epps but he missed a layup that ended up in Canete's hands as the buzzer went off.

Earlier in the week, Head Coach Kyle Keller said the current stretch pf games that the team is on that started with Louisiana Monroe on Dec.2 and concludes with Missouri on Tuesday was a stretch of games that could give the Lumberjacks a good seeding if they can make it to the NCAA Tournament in March.

"We set this up to give ourselves a good draw," Keller said. "If you look back at that SFA team a few years ago they had good road wins and they ended up getting the 12 seed. So much of the selection now relies on the road wins. Any win against a big conference school on the road can help us."

The team will now head north to take on another SEC team, The Missouri Tigers. That game is on Tuesday.

SFA's Kevon Harris left the game early and appeared to be undergoing concussion protocol. No word yet on his current status.

