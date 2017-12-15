Friday night State Semifinal scores and highlights

From Class 4A Division I, defending champion Carthage faced Waco La Vega at The Star in Frisco.



Winners of 24 straight, the Bulldogs faced a Pirates team that has won 43 of their last 44 games. So yes, powerhouses went head to head. After building a 21-0 lead, Carthage hangs on late and wins 46-39. The Bulldogs have a chance to win back to back titles and the programs sixth state championship next week. Carthage will take on Kennedale on Friday at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium.

Meanwhile down in Class 3A Division II, undefeated Newton took on Boling. The Eagles were down 14-0, but battled back in a big way. Newton advances to the title game next week after a 56-28 victory. The Eagles will take on Gunter at 7 p.m. Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

