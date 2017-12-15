Tyler PD stepping up patrol for red light violations

The light turns yellow and you're contemplating, 'can I make it?' Well, from now on, Tyler residents may not want to take that chance.

"We put officers out that are paid for by TxDOT, to be out there looking for a certain type of infraction,” says Tyler Police Officer Don Martin. “We're focusing on red lights right now."

As a part of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, which is state funded, Tyler police will be stepping up enforcement of red light violations.

"If there is stop lines painted within the traffic lanes, that's where you need to be stopping,” says Martin. “If you have not reached that point yet, then you've run the red light."

Tyler resident Shelley Like says running red lights is such a big problem in Tyler that she has taken defensive driving to the next level.

"I always am very cautions when the light turns green, because I know people do run red lights and I don't want to get t-boned,” says Like. “I always wait for a few minutes to make sure that someone is going to stop."

Martin says officers plan to target the main intersections throughout the city. Failure to stop will result in a $301 fine.

When it comes to right turns the rules still apply.

"It's no different than going straight,” says Martin. “If you don't make a full stop while you're approaching an intersection, you've run a red light."

The enforcement program will run now through January 15.

The Palestine Police Department is participating in the traffic enforcement program as well. They will be on the lookout for DWI’s and seat belt, child seat and speeding violations throughout December 31.

