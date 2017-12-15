Kilgore couple loses everything, even vehicle, in fire

An East Texas couple narrowly escaped, with only blankets to cover them, after an early morning fire broke out in their home. It happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Leake Street in Kilgore, when the residents say smoke began to fill the home.



It was a devastating ordeal that claimed everything the couple owned, including their unopened Christmas presents. Flames consumed everything inside the Kilgore home.

"We woke up and my fiancee’ smelled smoke. He went to see what he smelled and ran back and started screaming 'it's on fire. something's on fire!" says resident Robin Wright.



The couple was asleep in the bedroom when it broke out. They literally had seconds to get out.



Wright did have her cell phone, and called 9-1-1. Once outside, the stark reality set in.



"We ran out the front door, no clothes on. begging for help. Standing across the street knowing that there's no way to get anything. We ran out of the house without anything on our bodies, we had a blanket off the bed and that was it. We have no clothes, no appliances , no towels," Wright says.



The fire claimed everything they owned, including their car.

"We saw the Christmas tree catch on fire, from across the street, car on fire. It got all of it," says Wright.



And presents for their family.



"We were able to go out of our way to do what we normally couldn't do to make it special," Wright says.



But their joy this season is just being alive.



"We're very thankful. We'll be ok, we'll just start over," Robin says.



Wright says fire officials believe old electrical wiring may have started the fire in the attic. Their landlord has offered to move them into another rental house.



They did not have renter's insurance.

