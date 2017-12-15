Kilgore firefighter honored with traditional procession

East Texas fire departments came together to say a fond farewell to one of their own who gave decades of service to his community.

Several fire departments attended at the Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore to join a traditional procession to honor longtime firefighter and fire instructor James Sanders.

Sanders had been a member of the White Oak and Kilgore fire departments and was also an instructor at the Kilgore College Fire Academy.

Sanders' casket was taken by a procession with full honors to his final resting place at Lakeview Cemetery in Longview.

Sanders was 64.

