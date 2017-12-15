Longview man avoids prison in connection to robbery, death of man

Kentrell Smith was arrested in connection to a May 23 murder in Longview. (Source: Dallas County Jail)

A Longview man has pleaded guilty for his part in a 2016 robbery that ended in the death of a Longview man.

Kentrell Jorail Smith, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and accepted a 10-year sentence of deferred adjudication in Judge Alfonso Charles’ court.

Smith was arrested in August of 2016 following the May 23 murder of Devin Newson, 20. Longview police found Newson in his vehicle, dead from a gunshot wound.

Related: 3 arrested in connection with May homicide in Longview

Brenndrick Kesean Lilly and Kambresha Williams were also arrested. They were charged with murder.

According to an arrest warrant, Lilly fired the shot which killed Newson during a marijuana deal.

Store surveillance video showed Williams' vehicle pulling into the Fast Food parking. Williams told police she was buying marijuana from Newson. The video shows two people in black hoodies walking up to Newson's vehicle. Shortly after, the vehicle drives away. Williams told an investigator that Lilly shot Devin as they struggled over a weapon.

Lilly pleaded guilty in November and accepted a 35-year prison sentence.

Williams is scheduled for a court hearing in January.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.