Judge denies insanity plea for man who assaulted public servant at Longview apartments

A judge has denied an insanity plea for the man found guilty in a 2015 standoff with Longview Police at Saddle Brook Apartments.

Shayne Afzal entered the plea in October in the 124th district courtroom in Longview. Today Judge Alfonso Charles denied the plea.

Afzal was involved in a Feb. 19, 2015, standoff with Longview officers at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to Saddle Brook Apartments in the 1400 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway about 5:45 a.m. after receiving a report that shots were fired. When they arrived, they heard multiple gunshots, coming from building No. 23, according to an arrest report. An exchange between officers and Afzal followed and the apartment complex was partially evacuated during the incident.

According to the arrest report, multiple 911 calls were made from the apartment. A dispatcher said the caller hung up before giving any information twice and during a third call, requested assistance at the apartment complex, but would not say which building.

An officer was dispatched to the location, and before the officer had a chance to contact anybody in the apartment, the officer heard gunshots. Other officers were called to the scene for backup. About 6:12 a.m., an officer saw the apartment door open and detected the barrel of a gun sticking out of the door.

Another call was made to 911 from the apartment a few minutes later. The caller clarified which apartment they were in and again hung up the phone. During the next fifteen minutes, the report reveals that LPD communications received a series of calls from the original number that contacted 911, giving only brief statements and mentioning hostages.

About 6:21 a.m., an officer saw a person at the location loading shotgun shells into a shotgun. By 6:44 a.m., the weapon had been discharged nine or 10 times, the officer said.

The man, now identified as Afzal, called to officers to, "Come on down" and fired more shots. A SWAT team arrived on scene and Afzal continued shooting, pumping off another 10 rounds.

SWAT officers deployed a robotic communication device to initiate contact with him. While that was happening, Afzal aimed at one of the SWAT officers with a gun. Several of the rounds struck the windshield of a police vehicle.

Officials were able to get the robot inside of the location and found Afzal in the kitchen area holding a firearm. After talking with the department through the device, he gave up the weapon and was taken into custody. He appeared to have several gunshot wounds to the chest and arm.

During a search, officials seized a large stash of items, including 65 shotgun cartridges, 16 .40 caliber cartridges, six .358 caliber cartridges, 33 spent shotgun cartridges, three spent shotgun waddings, eight ammunition boxes, four spent bullet fragments, seven sections of ferret rounds, one shotgun, one pistol box with accessories, one laptop and one video game console.

Shayne Afzal pleaded guilty to two counts and was sentenced to 30 years on a charge of Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant with a deadly weapon. He also received 20 years on a charge of Aggravated Assault. The sentences will run concurrently.

