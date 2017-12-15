Angel Tree program gifts families in Smith County

Smith County residents truly made Christmas come alive Friday morning, as families in need gathered for Angel Tree gift distribution.

“It’s for people that are out there, that aren’t able to afford gifts, people going through different things different struggles,” Angel Tree recipient Keosha Taylor says.

Keosha is a mother of six children, ranging from ages one to 17 years old.

“One wanted a guitar with a microphone, so this was very important for me to come here, it was worth the wait,” Taylor says.

The Angel Tree program started in 1979 and has only gotten bigger. This year, more than 100 volunteers have passed out hundreds of turkeys, toys, and trikes.

“We have given them clothing, winter jackets, they also receive a food box with a turkey for their own Christmas dinner,” Salvation Army Captain Nicole Parker says.

After only a few weeks’ time, the Salvation Army of Tyler was able to collect a whole basketball court worth of toys.

About 2500 children were shopped for, and 700 of those children were fortunate to receive a brand-new bicycle.

The Tyler Salvation Army program has grown so large that volunteers have come from as far as Florida to help out.

Vietnam veteran Marshall Ewing has been volunteering for nearly 30 years, and he says each year is even more fulfilling than the last.

“There’s a lot of folks here in town who have nothing, so we just put a little brightness in their Christmas,” Ewing says.

The Angel Tree distribution will continue tomorrow and will begin at 9 a.m.

